LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Dick's Sporting Goods is hiring for its new Las Vegas store.
The new store is located in Summerlin's Crossroads Commons at 8825 W Charleston Blvd.
According to a news release, Dick's expects to hire approximately 5 full-time, 35 part-time, and 25 temporary positions for this location.
The company notes that the new store is expected to open in March and "will feature athletic and outdoor apparel, a vast selection of footwear, the latest gear for team sports including football and baseball and top-of-the-line equipment for golf and fitness."
Those interested in applying are asked to visit dickssportinggoods.jobs for more information.
(1) comment
The anti gun sporting group!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.