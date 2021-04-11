LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Dick's Last Resort is holding a job fair in April for its new downtown Las Vegas location.
The 10,000 square-foot spot will soon take the former Cannabition space on the first floor of Neonopolis on Fremont Street at Las Vegas Boulevard.
The restaurant is seeking to fill about 100 positions for bartenders, servers, greeters, comedians, line cooks and bussers.
"Do you think you’re funny? Sarcastic? Good at making people smile? Good at self-deprecating humor? Do you have a knack for selling slightly overpriced food & booze to rowdy guests in a fast-paced environment without dumping a scalding-hot beverage all over Grandma?" their job ad says.
They're asking potential applicants to apply in person only from Monday, April 19 through Friday, April 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cat's Meow, 450 E. Fremont Street, suite 201.
Ryan Carlson, the director of operations for Deja Vu, parent company of both Dick's Last Resort and Cat's Meow, said the karaoke bar remains closed due to COVID-19 restrictions on nightclubs.
This will be the second location for Dick's Last Resort. The other location is at Excalibur Hotel & Casino.
