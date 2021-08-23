UPDATE (AUG. 23) -- University Medical Center reported to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that a cyberattack over the summer may have affected up to 1.3 million people.
The breach was submitted to the department on Aug. 13.
Information in the data breach, according to a letter from UMC to those affected, included names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, clinical histories and insurance information.
"While I certainly realize that this seems like a high number, it’s important to note that UMC, out of an abundance of caution, included an extraordinarily large number of people in the the category of potentially affected individuals. This allows our team to provide everyone in this group with access to complimentary identity protection services," a UMC spokesman said.
The notification from UMC included instructions for a complimentary data protection service.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- University Medical Center says it believes its computer servers have been targeted in a cyberattack.
The hospital announced on Tuesday that clinical operations are continuing after "no evidence of a clinical system breach has been found." However, the hospital still is working with law enforcement to fully investigate whether cybercriminals accessed other servers.
"The hospital's cyber security team recognized suspicious activity on its computer network as early as mid-June," said a statement from UMC.
In response, UMC immediately restricted external access to UMC servers.
The hospital will notify patients and employees that their personal information may be at risk, "out of an abundance of caution." UMC has said it will contact directly and provide patients and staff with access to complimentary identity protection and credit monitoring services.
