LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Developers of the Fontainebleau project announced Tuesday plans for a 2023 opening.
In a news conference at the site of the Las Vegas Strip project Tuesday morning, the developers of the long-stalled project said they are targeting an opening in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Forever Fontainebleau. #fontainebleaulasvegas opening fourth quarter 2023. https://t.co/sohruh6oZM pic.twitter.com/lBIJJPB6fS— Fontainebleau Las Vegas (@fblasvegas) November 9, 2021
Commissioner Tick Segerblom, who was in attendance at the event along with Governor Steve Sisolak, said he hoped the project would be completed ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl.
Fontainebleau will create 3,200 construction and 6,000 permanent jobs upon completion.
Along with Resorts World, Clark County notes that Fontainebleau will help anchor the ongoing revitalization of the north end of the Strip.
Getting work underway on the Fontainebleau Las #Vegas. The project will create 3,200 construction and 6,000 permanent jobs when done. Along with @ResortsWorldLV, it will help anchor the ongoing revitalization of the north end of the Strip. #ClarkCounty@CommishTick @tsegerblom pic.twitter.com/qkYbRE5j8n— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) November 9, 2021
Marriott had announced in July that the former Fontainebleu, which was renamed The Drew, would open in Oct. 2023 as the first JW Marriott property on the Strip. However, Marriott then said in mid-October that it was exiting the project.
The resort was originally named Fountainebleau Las Vegas before real estate mogul Steven Witkoff bought the property in 2017, and renamed it to the Drew.
In 2019, it was announced that the property would open in 2022 before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Koch Industries bought the property in Feb. 2021.
