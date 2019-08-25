HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A Henderson man is hoping to change the way locals see the city's downtown, Water Street.
Joe Yakubic grew up in Henderson and watched as the buildings began to empty. He's now a developer and owner of his own company, Assured Development. Yakubic is taking on 12 major projects in the city's downtown to help revitalize the area.
"As we would come down water street on a regular basis, we would see the buildings go empty," Yakubic said. "As Henderson grew, so did the city and the people slowly started to leave the water street district and follow the new growth."
With a $20 million budget, Assured Development is attracting new small businesses to the area. In just three years, Water Street will be home to a new brewery, barbecue restaurant, boutique motel, ice cream shop, office space and apartments.
The projects will run from Pacific Avenue and Water Street at the old Bank of America building until just before the Gold Mine Tavern.
Homes behind the stretch of the projects will be demolished to make way for the improvements.
One Water Street business told FOX5, it's ready for the added foot traffic.
"They love this bar but there's just not anything else to do. The businesses close around 9 o'clock," Hardway 8 General Manager Alex Pincock said. "The more stuff that happens, the more we can stay open."
The first of the new tenants to set up shop will be the Mojave Brewery in November 2019. Locals hope the new businesses stick around.
"Hopefully whoever comes to Water Street is here to stay and here to stay for a long time," one Henderson man told FOX5.
