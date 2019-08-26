HENDERSON (FOX5)-- A housing developer has submitted a concept plan to the city of Henderson to build 1800 homes and people who live nearby the site fear their own property values will plummet as a result.
RPS Homes has plans to build homes on the former Black Mountain Golf and Country Club site.
The golf course went bankrupt and has been closed since November of 2018.
“It’s all brown and yellow. It’s not being watered. Especially in July and August there isn’t going to be and green out there,” said homeowner John Cahill.
People who live on the course say their property values have already decreased and fear that the housing project will cause them to plummet.
“I don’t know if I want to live here if there is a street right here by this back fence,” said homeowner Denell Hahn. “I don’t know if I want to live here if there’s a house 20 feet away from me looking into this backyard.”
Shortly after the course closed, people in the neighborhood heard about the plan to build the homes and have been fighting the effort ever since.
Current residents say in addition to decreasing home values, the project would increase traffic in the area and forever change the makeup of their neighborhood.
“They want to put as many residences in here as possible because that’s how they make their money. Unfortunately, what they are proposing would destroy the neighborhood,” said Cahill.
The current condition of the golf course is also a concern. Residents say pesticide and herbicide from decades of maintenance can be harmful if left unchecked.
Cahill said the dust from the dry fairways and greens is already having an effect.
“My wife and I both suffer from allergies pretty bad,” said Cahill.
The Henderson planning commission will review the concept plan and make recommendations for a land use and zoning application.
The developer has until September 23 to submit the land use and zoning application in order to be heard by the planning commission in November.
Representatives for RPS Homes did not respond to FOX5's inquiries about the project despite several attempts to reach them.
