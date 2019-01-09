LAS VEGAS (FOX5) Real estate developers said they are planning to build a restaurant, bed and breakfast and homes on current Bonnie Springs Ranch property.
Developer Joel Laub and Associates of Las Vegas announced the plans this week.
Bonnie Springs Ranch, was built in 1843, "as a stopover for the wagon trains going to California along the Old Spanish Trail," according to the ranch. Located at Red Rock Canyon in the western Las Vegas Valley, Bonnie Springs Ranch offers trails, views of wildlife and hosts events throughout the year.
