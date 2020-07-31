LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation website will be down on Saturday night, 8 p.m. until midnight.
The department announced on Thursday that the ui.nv.gov where claimants can file for unemployment benefits will have system maintenance at that time. Filers will not be able to file claims or access resource materials on the site during the maintenance.
It will not affect the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance website for self-employed workers, employnv.gov. Claimants attempting to file PUA claims will not be affected, the department said.
