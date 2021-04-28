LAS VEGAS (FOX5)- The Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation is warning claimants of a new scam.
Scammers are sending a message through email and text stating there is an error in an unemployment claim. The message links people to employnv.live or other employnv. sites. These sites are giving scammers the ability to see the information the claimants type in.
DETR is encouraging claimants to go directly to the websites UI.nv.gov or employnv.gov. The agency discourages the use of third parties for filing and recommends avoiding social media links to connect to accounts.
