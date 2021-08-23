LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Some regular unemployment claimants will notice they no longer have the option to file a weekly claim.
The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said on Monday that claimants who are nearing their benefits year end will see an option to file a new claim, and no longer will be able to collect benefits on their original claim.
Once a claimant has filed a new claim, they may see an issue labeled “Double Dip - UI” in their portal, which indicates that verification must be completed by DETR to see if the claimant qualifies to start a new claim. Claimants do not need to take any other action unless they are contacted by a claims representative.
Claimants who returned to work and earned at least three times their weekly benefit amount have met the double dip requirement and will usually be switched to the new claim, said DETR spokesperson Heidi Saucedo in an email on Monday.
Review of the double dip requirements may pause weekly benefit payments, but claimants should continue to file you weekly claims during this time, Saucedo said.
Claimants who had been collecting PEUC weeks may be eligible for a new regular unemployment (U)I benefit year; however, they must keep collecting PEUC if their new UI claim Weekly Benefit Amount (WBA) is at least $25 less than the WBA on their PEUC claim. They must also keep collecting PEUC if they have not earned three times their weekly benefit amount with new employment, DETR said.
Claimants are also allowed to continue receiving PEUC benefits if they didn’t return to work or don’t have wages from the previous year. After staff reviews their file, eligible claimants will either have their claim moved to a new UI benefit year or continue on PEUC, DETR said.
More information on Benefit Year End and Double Dip is available here: http://ow.ly/nMO250FdSjI
