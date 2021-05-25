LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The website where Nevadans file unemployment insurance claims will go offline tonight to address system issues that have prevented some claimants from filing their weekly claim.
The state Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said that ui.nv.gov will be offline 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Claimants will not be able to file claims or access resource materials during the estimated three hours of down time.
Claimants are encouraged to visit the site after 11 p.m. When the issue in the system is resolved, eligible claimants should be able to file for the week they missed, the announcement from DETR said.
