LAS VEGS (FOX5) -- Some Nevadans collecting from the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program for self-employed workers will need to verify their identities to move forward with claims.
The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) announced that starting Monday, system updates will require PUA claimants to take additional steps when they a file a new claim or a continued weekly claim.
Federal law requires that states verify identity to protect legitimate claimants. Claimants should not verify identity unless instructed to do so, DETR says.
PUA claimants can verify their identity online through ID.me and should follow directions as noted through an email message and/or link provided through their claimant account, DETR says.
Individuals needing assistance with filing should contact the PUA claim center at 1-800-603-9681, 775-298-6007, or 702-998-3081, Monday through Friday. Callers are encouraged to call Wednesday through Friday after 10 a.m., as Mondays and Tuesdays are the call centers’ busiest days of the week, DETR said.
“We continue to work on combating unemployment fraud while protecting the state and eligible claimants. With high levels of fraudulent claims, we know it can be challenging for claimants to get answers to their questions. This additional verification process will help to ensure eligible claimants get access to unemployment benefits,” said Lynda Parven, Administrator of the Employment Security Division.
DETR said claimants should not share personal data, and discourages asking outside parties for help in filing a claim.
"Claimants should not provide personal information to suspicious personnel or send through questionable emails and use only secure websites when conducting online transactions and providing personal information," DETR said.
