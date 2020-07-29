LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Employment and Training Rehabilitation announced a temporary maintenance shutdown of the its unemployment insurance website (ui.nv.gov).
According to DETR, the shutdown is expected begin at 8 p.m. and last until midnight to fix urgent system issues.
The site will be unavailable to the public and people won't be allowed to submit claims or access resource materials.
Anyone needing website access is urged to do so after midnight.
PUA (employnv.gov) claimants won't be impacted by the shutdown and claims can still be filed as normal.
Sell it to a private company to run ! Another loser government run place !
