LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada's unemployment office says claimants who have had trouble using ID.me might need to switch or clear their browser, or use a smartphone or desktop with webcam to complete the identity verification process in a video call.
After several callers complained to FOX5 that they could not reach the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation regarding issues using ID.me to verify their identities, DETR provided the following response in an emailed statement on Tuesday:
"ID.me is a security measure that has been successfully implemented for filers on Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and new regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) claimants since May 2021. Continuing UI claimants now need to validate their identity. According to ID.me 88% of users can complete the ID.me process on their own, while 12% will need the help of a Trusted Referee," a DETR spokesperson said.
DETR advised using the Google Chrome browser when using ID.me. If claimants still have issues using Google Chrome, DETR advised clearing their browser cache, closing out and restarting the browser.
Claimants who are unable to complete identity verification on their own using ID.me may do so through a video call with a Trusted Referee, which requires a desktop with camera and microphone capabilities or a smartphone with camera.
"Trusted Referees are individuals based in Virginia who have been trained and certified to verify your identity," said an instructional video from ID.me.
A video call can be requested by selecting "Verify identity on a video call" when prompted to complete their identify verification. Claimants who use a Trusted Referee will be asked to upload pictures of documents and schedule a live video session to verify their identity. ID.me allows users to save their work and come back later, according to resources from DETR.
Uploading incorrect documents will delay verification, according to ID.me. Those whose name has changed recently in a marriage should bring the marriage license to the video call.
Claimants who do not have a smartphone or computer should find a computer with webcam capabilities at a local library or Nevada career center, DETR said.
"Claimants with a technology gap may need to visit a local library or One-Stop Career Center to use computers with a webcam to complete the identity verification process. One-Stop and library staff will not be able to help with personal unemployment claims," DETR said.
One-Stop Career center locations can be found on this website: https://www.nvcareercenter.org/training/
Click here for directions from DETR on how to register to verify identification through a Trusted Referee. Click here for additional resources from DETR on how to use ID.me.
