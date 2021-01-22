LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada's office of unemployment says initial claims for regular unemployment benefits were up 10.1% last week.
In a weekly unemployment update, the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) said that the increase is the highest it has seen since mid-August. Initial claims for regular unemployment (UI) total 10,474 for the week ending Jan. 16.
In addition to initial claims, continued claims for UI also increased by 3%.
Claims for extended benefits through Nevada's Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program, which provides up to 13 weeks of benefits for those who have exhausted regular UI benefits, rose by 3% for a total of 74,167 claims filed for the week ending Jan. 16. Claims for Nevada's State Extended Benefit (SEB) program, which provides up to 20 weeks of benefits to those who have exhausted PEUC, have risen by 10.5% for a total of 52, 936 claims filed last week.
DETR's update did not include data for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program for self-employed workers. FOX5 did not immediately receive a request for comment from DETR about why.
One possible explanation is the delay in the signing of the stimulus bill by former president Donald Trump on Dec. 27.
"It should be noted that due to the delay in the passage of H.R. 133, Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, many of these benefit programs enacted during the pandemic expired for a short period of time. This programmatic lapse may have introduced some variability in the data of these programs," said a DETR statement on Friday.
“One possible explanation is the delay in the signing of the stimulus bill by former president Donald Trump on Dec. 27.”
Another possible explanation is that Nancy Pelosi held up a stimulus deal for months during the election for political reasons. Trump stalling for less than a week didn’t help, but it’s not the reason that the program lapsed. Inaction by Congress for months is.
