LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada added 3,600 jobs in October and brought down its unemployment rate to 12% compared to 12.5% in September. More than a third of new jobs were in the construction industry, according to the state unemployment office.
The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's October unemployment report notes that the state's employment level is 8.2% less than it was the same time last year. 1,305,300 were unemployed in the state, and the state remains well above the 6.9% national unemployment rate.
According to the report, Nevada's unemployment insurance trust fund has a balance of $89.1 million. It increased during the week ending Nov. 14 as tax contributions from businesses were received.
The department said claims will need to decrease in order to prevent the state from having to borrow from the federal government to pay unemployment benefits.
"Combined with declining claims, this will allow the state to avoid borrowing for a few more weeks," the DETR report said.
The unemployment rate reached 30% in April, the highest level since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nevada.
