LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada added thousands of jobs and went down a few percentage points in unemployment in the last month of 2021.
According to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s (DETR) December 2021 economic report, Nevada added 3,700 jobs in December. A total of 94,700 jobs have been added since December 2020 -- an annual increase of 7.4%.
Furthermore, unemployment was below typical levels at 6.4 % in December -- down 0.5% compared to November, and down 1.8% when compared to December 2020.
Las Vegas employment increased by 6,100 jobs or 0.6% since November. The increase represents a 8.7% increase in jobs since December 2020, a statement from DETR said.
“This report shows a continued rebound in employment growth in Nevada with the state adding 3,700 jobs in December. This growth was spread across many different industries with the leisure and hospitality industry growing the most. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Statistical Area alone added 1,000 jobs in leisure and hospitality. The state’s unemployment rate continues to drop, with the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate falling from 6.9 percent in November to 6.4 percent in December and the unadjusted unemployment rate falling from 5.4 percent to 5.2 percent. The state’s labor market is continuing its recovery as we emerge from the COVID recession, particularly in the industries that were hit hardest by the pandemic” said David Schmidt, Chief Economist.
