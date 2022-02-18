LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Some Nevadans have been frustrated by long waits for their unemployment benefits claims to be processed by the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.
The director of DETR said a lot of the wait is the result of around 1,350,000 applications for unemployment money she describes as “imposter claims.”
“Almost 1.5 million applications that were imposter claims, fraudulent claims, claims from out of state, claims from out of the country, people filing multiple claims," Elisa Cafferata said.
FOX5 has reported money was paid out in some cases after people stole the identities of Nevadans who filed for benefits and some who never did. However, we hadn’t heard how much money was paid out in all.
Cafferata said the agency was getting around 16,000 claims a week prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. But when COVID-19 job losses began, she said DETR started seeing 200,000, and even 300,000, claims coming in. The agency said it had to do its due diligence and look all claims that came in to make sure it didn’t pay out bogus ones.
“It was 99% of the impact to people who were legit. I know folks thought we, DETR, were not doing our job, but we were doing our job and then some. There were folks here that did not get a weekend for a year trying to get through this mountain of claims that we got,” said Cafferata.
Lisa Davis may have been one of the indirect victims of those imposter claims which clogged the system.
Davis said she is waiting on a few thousand dollars in unemployment money for her husband who lost his convention related job during the pandemic. She said her husband is working again but has found it hard to pay bills and some needed medical care, as they continue to wait for unemployment benefit money.
“Ongoing treatment for cancer. We can’t do it. And it’s hurt us. And it’s hurting a lot of people out there who are law abiding citizens who are just asking for what we’ve paid into all these years,” said Davis.
She is frustrated with all the people who filed imposter claims.
“It’s disgusting,” she said.
Cafferata said DETR is forwarding information constantly to law enforcement, including federal authorities, when it comes to the imposter claims.
"We’re working with the U.S. Attorney’s Office. It’s ongoing work. I expect we’ll see that continue for the next ten years to come because it will take time to do the research and investigate,” said Cafferata.
Cafferata said DETR employees have worked very hard to catch up on claims and have worked through most of a backlog. She tells FOX5 DETR is still hiring more workers. She also said staff meet once a week to discuss backlogs and then redeploy workers where needed. And she said the agency monitors social media to see what problems people are having.
She said there is a lot of information on its website to help people get through the process and said more instructional videos are being made to guide people through the system. She said along with the volume of claims, and imposter claims, the agency suffered when Congress changed some rules that no longer allowed many contract workers to work on claims.
She said it would be very helpful if Congress eased current restrictions.
