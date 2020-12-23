LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada's unemployment office says the state has added 9,200 jobs since October, which means a 0.7% increase.
Compared to November 2019, available jobs in Nevada still are down by 7.7%, according to an update from the Department of Employment, Rehabilitation and Training on Wednesday. The state's unemployment rate decreased from 11.9% in October to 10.1% in November 2020.
Job losses in construction and leisure and hospitality were "offset" by 10,600 jobs added in trade, transportation and utilities sectors, the report said.
