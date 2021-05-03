LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With the return of the work search requirement, Nevada's unemployment offices says it has received a significant number of JobConnect form submissions and many emails requesting additional information.
The department on Monday issued a clarification: Claimants should fill out the web form requesting assistance on the JobConnect website only if they need help with their job search.
"This is not a mandatory requirement; claimants would only use this form to request one-on-one assistance with job training or work search," said a press release from the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.
Claimants can view work search requirement FAQs here or contact DETR’s call centers:
• Northern UI Claims Call Centers at (775) 684-0350; Southern UI Call Center: (702) 486-0350; Rural areas and Out-of-State: (888) 890-8211 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., Monday through Friday.
• Nevada’s Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program (PUA) Call Center at (800) 603-9681 or 775-298-6007 or 702-998-308 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, and Saturday between 8 a.m. and noon.
