LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County's 9.4% unemployment rate last month was the highest in the state, according to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.
According to Nevada DETR's latest unemployment report for July, the state's overall unemployment rate was 7.7% -- down 0.1% from June 2021 and down 9% compared to July 2020.
The department reported unemployment rates of 4.9% for Reno and 5.3% in Carson City. The county with the lowest unemployment rate is Eureka at 3.2%, DETR said.
