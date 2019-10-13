LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was found dead in a car in the east Las Vegas Valley on Sunday.
About 2:45 p.m. on Oct. 13, police were called to 3050 S. Nellis Boulevard, near Vegas Valley Drive, to a suspicious man in a car.
When they arrived, they determined the man inside was deceased. The car was parked inside the apartment complex's parking lot, police said.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
