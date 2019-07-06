LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Homicide detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police department were investigating a body found at the eastern edge of the valley.
Police said the body was found about 5 a.m. on July 6 near South Hollywood Boulevard and East Desert Inn Road.
No other information was immediately released. Check back for updates.
