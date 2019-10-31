HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson police are investigating a road-rage incident inside the Target near Green Valley Parkway and Horizon Ridge Parkway.
Police said the incident was reported around 11 a.m. on the 600 block of South Green Valley Parkway. The call was reported as a person with a firearm.
According to Henderson police, the road rage incident happened at a separate location. Two people were detained and were being interviewed by officers.
The scene has been contained and there are no threats to area businesses, according to Henderson police.
I’m people running out of Henderson target someone pulled a gun. WTF.— Linda Eder (@lme1988) October 31, 2019
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.