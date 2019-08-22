LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Details were released for one of two weekend-long events in central Nevada centered around the "Storm Area 51" meme.
Permits were approved in Lincoln County this week for Alienstock, set for Sept. 20-22 in Rachel, and for Storm Area 51 Basecamp, set for Sept. 20 and 21.
Basecamp will be in Hiko, about 45 minutes away from Rachel, though both rural Nevada towns are known as the gateways to Area 51.
“Our goal is to provide a microphone for the movement while offering a safe, organized platform for education, awareness and entertainment for both believers and the uninitiated,” George Harris, owner of the Alien Research Center, said in a press release.
Basecamp will be held at the Alien Research Center on the Extraterrestrial Highway. The event is expected to have live music, speakers, food truck, alien-inspired gear and art and exclusive screenings of the documentary "Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers."
A full timeline of events was expected to be released at a later date.
Limited tent sites, RV parking and "VIP glamping experiences" were available for the weekend, according to the release. Tickets are priced at $51 per person, including parking, water, a $10 food truck voucher and lanyard.
Tickets are available here.
