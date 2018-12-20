LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Members from Fireworks by Grucci, Las Vegas Events and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority announced details for the upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations in downtown Las Vegas.
The announcement was made at the Fashion Show Mall Thursday afternoon.
Pat Christenson, president of Las Vegas Events, said the New Year's Eve celebrations, called "America's Party 2019," and fireworks were coordinated with the LVCVA and Fireworks by Grucci.
Seven properties along The Strip will have fireworks launched from the roof, including the Stratosphere, Treasure Island, The Venetian, Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood, Aria and MGM Grand.
Phil Grucci, the CEO and creative director of Fireworks by Grucci, said the theme for America's Party 2019 show was "Vegas Nights."
"It's about celebrating the color, the energy, the excitement, the loudness and everything that represents Las Vegas," Grucci said. He added the theme is also a nod to the Vegas Golden Knights hockey team.
This is the thirteenth consecutive year in a row that Fireworks by Grucci has handled New Year's fireworks in Las Vegas and 62 pyrotechnicians are expected to help with coordinating show efforts starting Dec. 27, Grucci said.
Christenson said the firework show's music would be broadcasted on the radio for those who may not be able to make it to the Strip for the show. The soundtrack will be broadcasted on KOMP 92.3 and 97.1 The Point.
Clark County said the Golden Knights' entry song would be included in the soundtrack, as well as Frank Sinatra, Lionel Ritchie's "All Night Long," a tribute to Aretha Franklin, "Waiting for Tonight" by Jennifer Lopez and music from Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Celine Dion and Florida Georgia Line.
Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly listed all the concerts that will be taking place on the Las Vegas Strip during New Year's, including:
- Imagine Dragons at The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas
- Bruno Mars at T-Mobile Arena
- Maroon 5 at Mandalay Bay
- Ariana Grande at The Cosomo
- Lady Gaga at The Park Theater
"No other city in the world does it like Las Vegas and that's why it's called 'America's Party,'" Weekly said at the press conference.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, Las Vegas Metropolitan police, the Clark County Fire Department and the Clark County Building Department were coordinated together to help with public safety, Christenson said.
