LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The return of several conventions and music festivals in Las Vegas are helping small businesses recover from the pandemic.
Some Las Vegas businesses owners are closely tied with the tourism industry.
The Desert Moon motel on Fremont Street lost revenue during the pandemic. Jason Trindad said they had to hire more security to kick people out trying who were trying to stay for free.
“We housed a lot of people for free last year and that’s really where we lost money, so we had a fully packed hotel, but our revenue was lower because we were housing a lot of people for free," Trindad said.
For the last four months Trindad said business has picked up.
“It’s nice you know, you patiently wait, and you hope that you’re in a situation where you can afford to wait. to see the daily rate above what it was in 2019 you know that’s promising," Trindad said.
According to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, the average daily room rate went up by 6% during the month of June compared to 2019.
“The last couple months and then the months moving forward we’re seeing more increases, so to see the revenue going up I think we’ve got inflation which is also causing everything to be more expensive, but that’s promising," Trindad said.
Since conventions have returned Trindad said they do see some people booking, but more-so for the music festivals.
"I’d say music festivals for us are number one business for bookings. Life is Beautiful is a big one downtown, we definitely get a lot of bookings for that. EDC, the minute EDC tickets become available it gets booked. Day N Vegas has also had a lot of bookings," Trindad said.
The requirement of vaccinations has come up.
"The news came out they’re going to be requiring vaccinations at the Day N Vegas event and immediately we had a couple call and cancel, cancel their reservations," Trindad said.
Overall business is rebounding, Trindad said, now they're upgrading rooms.
“So we’re spending money on our business now- now that money is coming back in again," Trindad said.
Half a mile away on Charleston Boulevard, Moises Lindo owns two businesses. Lindo's Flowers and Gift Shop is his original business, and three months ago he opened a food truck called La Troca Ktracha.
Business has been slow at his florist shop.
"People are not booking weddings. They’re not booking weddings we had just one wedding in the whole year," Lindo said.
Pre-pandemic they used to receive four to six wedding orders per month. Lindo said to makeup for business and use the rest of his investments, it was worth opening up a food truck.
“The food truck is good it’s good you know we barely started and the people that already know us they are coming back. I’m happy I can at least make my living and other people living like my employees," Lindo said.
