LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas community came together this week to pull off a wedding delayed by multiple tragedies.
Patty Clayton in Henderson was making her way to Thousand Oaks on Thursday for her goddaughter's wedding. It was a weekend of celebrations she had been looking forward to.
"We obviously know how to get to Southern California, but we weren't exactly sure of the location we were going to, so I put it into Google," Clayoton said. "The first thing that popped up was the shooting, exactly where we were going. And we were just devastated because of course we started thinking about what happened here."
The mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill happened right across the street from where the rehearsal for the wedding was going to be.
"All the off-ramps were closed because of the investigations," Clayton said.
The rehearsal had to be pushed back for two hours.
"But that was okay we got through that," Clayton said.
Following the rehearsal, they headed to the rehearsal dinner.
"We get in the truck, and they start closing the freeways, and just on the mountains you could see flames. It took us an hour to drive a mile. And then when we got there the caterer told us he couldn't make it."
After a delayed rehearsal, then a cancelled rehearsal dinner, and an overall bumpy start to the wedding traditions, Clayton and the rest of the wedding party was exhausted.
"We all just went home and went to bed," Clayton said.
But they weren't in bed long. Clayton said in the middle of the night, there were evacuations. The next morning they got a call from the wedding planner.
"She said, 'The venue has been evacuated, the wedding is cancelled.'"
Clayton said they had to relay that news to the bride.
"We had to wake her up, she was crying, she was so upset," Clayton said of her god-daughter. "That's the hard part. You just put so much planning into the event. But her husband, her now husband I should say, he called her and said, 'I want to marry you. Do you still want to marry me?' and she said, 'Yes.' And he said then, 'Let's do it.'"
Clayton and the rest of the wedding party began frantically calling every location they could. They had to find somewhere that could accommodate 100 people last minute. They then called the Poinsettia Pavilion a little north in Ventura, California.
"They talked to the manager and the manager said, 'We'll make it work,'" Clayton said.
The venue squeezed in the wedding between other parties, and even helped with the cake and reception.
And when they went to pay, "They charged us nothing," Clayton said.
Clayton wanted to share her god-daughter's story because she said in the face of so much tragedy, people still came together to be kind and help one another out. That's the message she said she hopes everyone struggling right now can look for.
"People, please look for he good. Look for the good. That is what's important. We can find it we just have to look."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.