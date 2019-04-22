LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Even though a bill to create marijuana lounges died in the state legislature last week, they may still pop up in the valley.
The City of Las Vegas has been considering its own bill that would let dispensaries build marijuana lounges.
While the city is considering this, Clark County is not, for now at least, according to County Commissioner Tick Segerblom.
Most of the dispensaries in the valley are not within city limits. But ones that are, have already been preparing to add consumption lounges.
At Acres Dispensary, customers can buy pot and watch how it’s made, but they have to find somewhere else to smoke it.
“Those consumers don’t have a safe place to consume, they can’t go on the Strip, they can’t go to any other lounges,” Lozott said.
Vice President of Acres Dispensary Tim Lozott knows it’s not legal just yet, but the dispensary already has the space and the money set aside to build a marijuana consumption lounge.
“This is the future,” he said. “So you’ll have a VIP section at the top, a second floor. Across the hall, we’re going to have a 500 person concert venue.”
“They may have food, there may be cannabis yoga there, more education,” cannabis consultant Jason Sturtsman said.
City Councilman Bob Coffin said the measure would only allow licensed dispensaries within city limits to open a lounge. Alcohol would not be allowed.
Sturtsman applauded the city for talking about this.
“Las Vegas: incredible that they had the foresight to be planning this for over a year,” he said.
Sturtsman said if passed, this would open doors for dispensaries.
“They will be hiring more people to be working at these consumption lounges and protecting these tourists coming from around the world, who don’t have a safe place to medicate,” he said.
City councilman Coffin said consumption lounges are inevitable. And dispensaries agreed these social spots are part of the next big wave in the marijuana industry.
“It already happens in California and other places so it needs to come here,” Lozott said. “The City of Las Vegas has always been about being a pioneer. So they’re going to pioneer for the state of Nevada and other states out there.”
Tick Segerblom has been at the forefront of the green wave in Nevada. He said if the city passes this, he believes the county will quickly follow suit, so that it can benefit from the added revenue and tourism.
The city is set to vote on the pot lounges on May 1.
Valley casinos have spoken out against allowing pot lounges.
Even though the state bill died, marijuana lounges are not off the table just yet. A spokesperson from Gov. Steve Sisolak’s team said: “The governor looks forward to finalizing legislation to create the Cannabis Compliance board and introducing that in the near future.”
