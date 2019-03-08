LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — An online petition is calling for the cancellation of Cirque Du Soleil’s ‘Michael Jackson ONE.’ The petition has more than 6,400 signatures.
It’s one of several actions taken against the memory of the King of Pop since the debut of ‘Leaving Neverland,' the four-hour HBO documentary accusing Michael Jackson of sexual abuse.
Inside the Mandalay Bay Casino lobby in Las Vegas is a 10-foot tall Michael Jackson statue staring down from above. The statue was created in 1994 by Diana Walczak and ten reproductions were then sent all around the world to gin up publicity for Jackson's upcoming "HIStory" tour. Recently, it's MJ's history that's been in the spotlight.
Radio stations in Australia, New Zealand and Canada have pulled Michael Jackson’s music. Animated classic ‘The Simpsons’ pulled a season three episode, “Stark Raving Dad,” featuring the voice of Michael Jackson from syndication and streaming services. An England soccer museum removed a statue of the pop icon.
But not everyone is against the King of Pop.
“At the end of the day, I just look at the talent part of it,” Las Vegas local Kathy Zupich said. “He’s a huge icon. Just for that generation.”
FOX5 asked viewers how they feel about the Michael Jackson show through a Facebook poll. As of Friday evening, 83 percent of nearly 10,000 voters were in favor of keeping the show. Seventeen percent wanted the show canceled.
Tourists have still been buying tickets.
“He made history and that’s what that’s about,” said Erica Garcia from Florida. She and her boyfriend purchased tickets for Saturday night’s show. “It’s not about what he did behind the scenes. But the history. How much he impacted everybody.”
