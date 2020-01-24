LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police is currently working a shooting in the 3800 block of Harris Avenue.
According to police, there are currently no reports of anyone injured.
Clark County School District police have one person detained, police said.
Desert Pines High School is currently on lock down while police investigate.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
