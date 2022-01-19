LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A basketball coach at Desert Oasis High School was arrested and stands accused of sexual misconduct at the school, police said Wednesday.
Willie Pricebrooks, Jr., 42, was taken into custody after Clark County School District police say he was involved in an inappropriate incident with a 17-year-old student this month.
Pricebrooks, Jr. was terminated by the school. He had served as a coach on campus since March 2014.
He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday, Lt. Bryan Zink said. He was released the same day, according to court records.
Pricebrooks, Jr. has a status check for Feb. 16.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call (702)799-5411.
