LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Desert Inn Road will remain closed to drivers and pedestrians through Saturday due to U.S. 95 bridge reconstruction.
This follows demolition work done last month. The road will reopen at 6 a.m. on Nov. 20, NDOT said. Reconstruction will be done in three phases.
The project is part of the agency's $40 million I-515 viaduct rehabilitation project in downtown Las Vegas.
"RTC customers and pedestrians who are impacted by the detour around the construction zone or nearby bus stops should notify the bus operator for a courtesy ride on route 203, Spring Mt/Desert Inn/Lamb," NDOT said.
For additional information, please visit i515project.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.