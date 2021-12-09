LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights organization made a trip to UMC Children's Hospital on Thursday.
Original misfit Deryk Engelland, Chance and the Vegas Vivas surprised kids ahead of Christmas. The group spoke with patients, took pictures and handed out Golden Knights gear.
Engelland, a Las Vegas native, said it feels good to be able to give back to the community and be a bright spot for kids who are struggling.
"Just seeing how much happiness you bring the kids, it means a lot. It's a tough time of year and they're going through a lot so just seeing the smile on their face, and making their day, it means a lot to any other player that's here," Engelland said.
Engelland retired in December 2020. He remains with the Golden Knights as part of the VGK foundation.
