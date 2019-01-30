MERCURY, NEVADA (FOX5) -- A man died after he was shot by officers during a pursuit at the Nevada National Security Site in Mercury on Monday night.
According to a press release from the National Nuclear Security Administration, a man drove past the security gate at NNSS about 5:18 p.m. on Jan. 28.
The man was identified by the Nye County sheriff on Wednesday as Nekiylo Dawayne Graves, a 27-year-old man from Iowa.
Security Protective Force Officers and members of the Nye County Sheriff's Department followed the suspect in a pursuit.
After an eight-mile chase into the site, the release stated the man got out of his car and approached officers with "a cylindrical object in-hand."
Sheriff Sharon Wehrly on Wednesday did not mention an object, but said when Graves stopped his car, he got out and ignored commands from deputies and NNSS officers.
He advanced toward them when they fired near the intersection of Mercury Road and Burma Road.
Wehrly identified Nye County Deputy John Kakavulias, 43, as the officer who fatally shot Graves. He was pronounced dead on scene about 5:53 p.m.
No officers were injured and the FBI was notified to investigate.
Deputy Kakavulias is on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.
No body camera footage would become available as Wehrly said due to the sensitivity of the site, Nye County officers stationed at the site do not wear cameras.
Mercury is about 70 miles northwest of Las Vegas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.