LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Public Safety Parole and Probation marked the 11th annual Holiday Toy Drive that aims to benefit women and children in the SafeNest program.
SafeNest is a "comprehensive charity" that is devoted to domestic violence issues and provides shelter homes and programs for victims of abuse and their children, Nevada DPS said.
"In the past, the toy drive has been internal, and it has been so rewarding for our staff to be a part of it," Officer Chris Thompson with Parole and Probation said. "SafeNest is a valued community partner that continues to help victims of domestic violence through counseling, housing and other supportive services. Receiving these toys truly makes a difference in the lives of these families, and especially for the children."
The Parole and Probation office will accept donations until Dec. 17 at 5 p.m. at 215 East Bonanza Road, Nevada DPS said. Their office opens at 7 a.m. during the week.
Donations that will be accepted include:
- New, unwrapped gifts for children up to the age of 16
- Gifts for older children and parents
- Socks
- Underwear
- Diapers
- Formula
- Gift cards
- Wrapping paper for gifts
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.