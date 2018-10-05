LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - The Nevada U.S. Attorney’s Office said a national initiative has made the state a safer place to live.
Last Oct., the Department of Justice announced “the announced the revitalization and enhancement of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN)” to reduce crime, the Attorney’s Office said. “As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.”
The Department of Justice awarded more than $400,000 to the help the Nevada PSN program, for increased enforcement, prevention, and outreach efforts, targeting high-need areas of the Las Vegas Valley.
The PSN program and its partners have contributed to the 27 percent reduction in violent crime in Las Vegas, according to the LVMPD annual report. Nationwide, the violent crime rate has been reduced by one percent.
"Project Safe Neighborhoods is a proven program with demonstrated results," Attorney General Jeff Sessions said. "We know that the most effective strategy to reduce violent crime is based on sound policing policies that have proven effective over many years, which includes being targeted and responsive to community needs. I have empowered our United States Attorneys to focus enforcement efforts against the most violent criminals in their districts, and directed that they work together with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and community partners to develop tailored solutions to the unique violent crime problems they face. Each United States Attorney has prioritized the PSN program, and I am confident that it will continue to reduce crime, save lives, and restore safety to our communities."
"The goal of Project Safe Neighborhoods in Nevada is to decrease violent crime and therefore decrease victimization," U.S. Attorney Dayle Elieson for the District of Nevada said. "Reducing violent offenders' access and control of weapons, including illegal firearms and illegal ammunition, will lead to fewer opportunities for contributing citizens to become victims. The District of Nevada has always had a robust PSN program and strong partnerships with law enforcement. As we celebrate the one-year anniversary of the revitalized program, we are grateful to not only our communities' dedicated law enforcement men and women, but also to our community partners for their commitment to prevention and reentry. Safety is a priority in our schools, parks, and neighborhoods; PSN is a valuable resource to achieving that goal."
To learn more about the Department of Justice's Project Safe Neighborhoods program, visit https://www.justice.gov/psn.
