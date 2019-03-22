LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Department of Health and Human Services's State Opioid Response grant gave $3,768,628 to Nevada to expand access to opioid abuse prevention, treatment and recovery.
According to a statement from HHS, the State Opioid Response grant is administered by the department's Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).
The goal of SAMHSA is to "address the opioid crisis by increasing access to medication-assisted treatments, reducing unmet treatment need, and reducing opioid overdose-related deaths through prevention, treatment and recovery activities for opioid use disorder," HHS said.
Nevada U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto (D) and Jacky Rosen (D) released a joint statement about the HHS grant to combat opioid abuse in the state:
"Protecting the health and well-being of Nevadans will always be our number one priority, and we’re thankful for HHS’s partnership as we fight to deliver quality opioid abuse treatment and recovery options to Nevadans in need. We will continue to fight in the Senate to ensure that Nevada programs that are battling this public health crisis receive the funding and resources they need to make a difference for those struggling with opioid addiction and support those in recovery."
HHS said 2019 was the second year of funding for the State Opioid Response program, which has allocated more than $1 billion in funding to address opioid addiction and recovery.
