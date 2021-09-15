LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Department of Aviation is seeking input from the community about a proposed commercial airport along the I-15 near Primm.
The first two public meetings on the Southern Nevada Supplemental Airport will focus on ground transportation options.
The meetings will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Wednesday, Sept. 22 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Anyone planning on attending a meeting is asked to preregister at http://ricondoprojects.com/SNSA/.
Planning studies for the SNSA are underway again after first taking place in the early 2000s and should be completed by 2024.
Once the study is complete, the project will be analyzed in an Environmental Impact Statement where the Federal Aviation Administration and Bureau of Land Management will examine potential issues.
Construction of the new airport would begin after all planning stages are complete.
If you are unable to attend either meeting, recordings of them will be available on the project website.
Public comment is encouraged and will be accepted through Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Comments can be submitted online or by mail.
