LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Public Safety reported the state saw a 6.43 percent increase in fatalities on the roadways for 2018.
According to DPS, Clark County saw an increase of 8.65 percent for road fatalities in 2018 when compared to 2017.
The number of "unrestrained occupants" involved in fatal crashes within Clark County saw the largest increase by 23.88 percent, DPS said. In 2018, the total of unrestrained drivers rose from 38 to 54.
The total number of crashes reported in Clark County rose 6.67 percent in 2018, DPS said. 2017 saw a total of 195 crashes and 2018 had a total of 208 crashes on the roadways.
DPS also reported the number of pedestrian fatal crashed decreased by 18.42 percent in 2018. There were 76 pedestrian-related fatals in 2017 and 62 for 2018. The number of motorcyclist fatalities also decreased in Clark County by 11.90 percent in 2018.
In 2017, there were 42 motorcyclist fatalities within Clark County, DPS said. During 2018, the number dropped to 37.
DPS said there was a total of 120 substance involved fatalities in 2017. In all, 27 crashes involved alcohol, 22 involved marijuana, 60 involved a combination of the two and six involved other substances, not including marijuana.
