LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Department of Justice has awarded nearly $7 million to help curb domestic violence in Nevada.
U.S. Attorney for Nevada Nicholas Trutanich announced the grant, which is intended to help law enforcement agencies, tribes, victims of domestic violence, and local and state government in Nevada.
The grant is part of "Project Veronica," named for a woman who lost her life at the hands of her husband. The man who killed Veronica also killed daughter and her boyfriend. The case stands as a stark reminder of the effects and consequences of domestic violence.
Veronica's family shared their gratitude for added funding.
“My family is honored that the Department of Justice and our Nevada communities will be keeping my daughter’s name in their hearts. Veronica would be proud to know that her legacy will live on through a project that aims to save families from the senseless pain suffered at the hands of domestic violence”, said Veronica's mother Rose Floyd.
“The Office of Justice Programs supports efforts by assisting state and local law enforcement and prosecutors in collaborating with U.S. Attorney Nick Trutanich’s office to help hold domestic violence offenders accountable and assist the victims of these crimes. We continue to applaud this Administration's determination to combat all violent crime," said Katharine T. Sullivan, Office of Justice Programs Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General.
Here is how the grant will be distributed:
Statewide Initiatives
- $1,704,832 from Office of Violence Against Women (OVW) to the Nevada Office of the Attorney General for the Services, Training, Officers, Prosecutors (STOP) program, which seeks to strengthen law enforcement, prosecution, victim services, and court strategies to combat violent crimes against women.
- $416,734 from OVW to the Nevada Office of the Attorney General for the Sexual Assault Services Program, which directs grant dollars to assist regions in supporting rape crisis centers and nonprofit, nongovernmental organizations that provide core services, direct intervention, and related assistance to victims of sexual assault.
- $243,619 from OVW to the Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence for the Support for Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Victims which provides support to rape crisis centers, domestic violence shelters, and other domestic violence victim services programs.
- Total: $2,365,185
Tribal Communities
- $663,004 from OVW to the Yerington Paiute Tribe Victim Services Program will, among other things, support a violence prevention advocate and a victim services advocate who will provide legal advocacy and emergency services for primary and secondary victims of domestic violence, stalking, and sexual assault.
- $325,212 from OVW to the Shoshone-Paiute Tribes of the Duck Valley Indian Reservation for the Tribal Sexual Assault Services Program, such as increasing advocate staff hours and the availability of services for victims.
- Total: $988,216
Nevada’s Rural Communities
- $748,154 from OVW to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office to enhance its ability to provide timely and thorough investigations of reported incidents of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking.
- $277,500 to No to Abuse – Nevada Outreach Training Organization for No to Abuse provide both housing and supportive services to move survivors of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking who are homeless to permanent housing. Additional services may include job training, education attainment, and safety planning.
- Total: $1,025,654
Nationwide Initiative
- $1,550,000 from OVW to the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges to help build the capacity of the criminal and civil justice systems within Nevada and elsewhere to respond effectively to domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking and to foster partnerships between organizations that have not traditionally worked together to address violence against women.
- Total: $1,550,000
According the U.S. Attorney, Nevada ranks at the top for women being murdered by men.
