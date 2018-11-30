LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Department of Justice announced Friday its Antiterrorism and Emergency Assistance Program would grant $16.7 million in aid funding to the survivors of the 1 Oct. shooting.
Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker made the announcement in a speech to law enforcement, the D.O.J said.
"We have already provided $3 million to cover expenses for state and local law enforcement in Las Vegas and in Clark County following last October's horrific mass shooting," Whitaker said. "Today we take the next step of providing more than $16 million for the victims of that tragedy and for the first responders who came to the scene, to help pay for counseling, therapy, rehabilitation, trauma recovery, and legal aid."
According to the D.O.J, the $16.7 million will assist not only the Route 91 victims, but concert staff, vendors, witnesses, law enforcement personnel, ticket holders and other first responders. Family members, medical personnel, coroner's staff, taxi drivers and others who helped concert attendees will also receive aid.
In a statement from Representative Dina Titus's office, the money will also reimburse Clark County and agencies who responded to the shooting. The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center will also receive money from the grant.
"More than a year after the worst mass shooting in modern history, which occurred in District 1, our community continues to face challenges responding to the needs of those directly and indirectly affected by the events of that horrific night," Titus said. "Survivors, victims, their families, and first responders who put themselves at risk to save lives all need support, and I thank the D.O.J for approving this request and helping Nevada meet their needs."
In June earlier this year, the D.O.J awarded $2 million to support first responders after the shooting, according to the department. Earlier in November, D.O.J officials announced an $8.7 million grant to provide scenario-based, multi-disciplinary active shooter training for first responders across the U.S.
"While we cannot undo the harm that has been done, this Department of Justice is doing what we can to help Las Vegas heal," Whitaker said in his speech.
