LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A group called Save Floyd Lamb Park Action Group protested the construction of an event center in the park’s historic hay barn.
The protest came on the same day of a new bike trail opening, May 23.
"We support this bike trail. The thing we don’t support is a 500-person event center in the historic park core,” said Karen Livingston, organizer of Save Floyd Lamb Action Group.
Demonstrators said they support the renovation of the hay barn but fear an event center will change the quiet park into a rowdy party.
"It’s going to bring increased traffic, increased noise, people drinking. This is not party central,” said Livingston.
Las Vegas Mayor Pro Tem Michele Fiore, councilwoman over Ward 6 where the park is, said the city is renovating the hay barn before it falls into disrepair, not for a wedding venue.
“The hay barn is not a wedding event. Period. The hay barn is the hay barn,” said Fiore.
Protestors are not convinced, pointing to city renderings and documents showing a bride and grooms quarters, and the potential for a wedding gazebo.
“I don’t see how she says it’s not designed for weddings when you have bride's quarters and groom's quarters and a gazebo to get married,” said Livingston.
Fiore supporters showed up on horseback to counter the protest. The two groups confronted each other and words were exchanged in a heated argument.
“What they are doing today is an organized political statement. It has nothing to do with Tule Springs,” said Fiore.
Save Floyd Lamb Park Action Group said it would take its case to the state Attorney General.
“We are the voice of Floyd Lamb since it does not have its own voice,” said Livingston.
