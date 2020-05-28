LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Supporters gathered and marched down the Las Vegas Strip in response to the in-custody death of George Floyd.
Approximately 100 people gathered near the MGM resort and marched to the Las Vegas police substation on Las Vegas Boulevard.
The overall message from supporters is justice and accountability. This is what one demonstrator named Jordan had to say.
" it's up to everyone to be accountable the people who perpetuate these crimes they have family,friends,and they don't hold them accountable, when the mayor calls for an arrest, but the DA says the can't arrest them who do you turn though, we're so far beyond angry we're just tired.
Tonight's protest remained peaceful and supporters plan to march on Saturday at Container Park.
