LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Approximately 100 people took to the Las Vegas Strip Thursday night in a demonstration calling for justice in the death of Breonna Taylor.
The march was organized by Minister Stretch Sanders of New Era Las Vegas, an African-American empowerment organization.
“Yesterday there was very successful action, but I feel like typical activist culture is always one and done,” said Sanders. “We come, we raw-raw-raw, we protest, and we go home. I wanted to send a message that we're going to do more than come out for an evening. We're going to stand for a series of days.”
Unlike the protest at Fremont Street on Wednesday night, the demonstration on the strip was peaceful and did not result in any arrests or physical confrontations.
The demonstrators marched south through the tourist corridor, carrying signs and flags, stopping periodically to chant, and allow other demonstrators who fell behind to catch up.
Eventually, the group turned around and ended the march where it began on the corner of Las Vegas Blvd. and Sahara Ave.
(1) comment
Why does Sisolak allow this - over 50 people.
