LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Demonstrators at the federal courthouse in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday called for more help for Afghan evacuees.
They said many U.S. allies and their families are still stuck in the country, and that the Aug. 31 deadline for the military's withdrawal is too soon.
"There's a lot of people that put their lives in danger, they lost family members," said a man who asked not to use his name. "They stood alongside with U.S. service members to fight them, and now those people are left behind. We want people and the world to know that those people actually deserve to be saved."
Another demonstrator said the local community is ready to accept refugees.
"We are working with our local law enforcement, our local communities, to make sure that when they come here, that they have a place to stay. That they have food on their table. That they have a roof over their head, and that they can see what a great, wonderful country this is," said Rokai Yusufzai.
Here we are trying to save people in other countries, when we can't even save ourselves.
Need more rag heads freeloading and causing problems in town , no thanks
There are thousands of American children that need help - these people are fos.
