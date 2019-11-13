LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Out with the old. Another piece of classic Las Vegas will soon officially become a thing of the past.
On Monday, Nov. 18, the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino will continue its "Farewell Tour" as it officially begins demolition of the Hard Rock Cafe, located on the corner of Paradise Road and Harmon Avenue.
Marked by its 82-foot tall, guitar-shaped neon sign, the Hard Rock Cafe opened its doors in 1990. The cafe closed its doors on Dec. 31, 2016.
According to a news release, the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino will close its doors on Feb. 3, 2020 to begin the transformation to Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, which is slated to open next fall.
Inspired by Pete Townshend's No. 9 Gibson Les Paul Deluxe, the iconic guitar sign was moved to the Neon Museum for preservation.
