HENDERSON (FOX5) -- With shattered glass and busted drywall, the Vegas Golden Knights entered a new era bringing hockey to Henderson.
The Golden Knights, along with City of Henderson officials, began the demolition of Henderson Convention Center Monday morning during the "Knock Down, Knight Up" event.
Though the event was not originally open to the public, many fans attended to see defenseman Deryk Engelland shoot a puck through the convention center windows.
The Golden Knights will continue to practice at their facility in Summerlin. The Henderson facility is expected to be complete sometime in July 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.