LAS VEGAS(FOX5)-- Six Democratic presidential hopefuls are back in Las Vegas: Senators Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren, Former Vice President Joe Biden, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and businessman Tom Steyer.
Early voting starts on Saturday, February 15th.
The Clark County Democratic Party is holding its Kick-Off to Caucus Gala at the Tropicana Hotel on Saturday.
The presidential debate is on Wednesday, February 19th at the Paris Hotel.
The Nevada Caucus is on Saturday, February 22nd.
On Thursday, President Donald Trump will speak at the Hope for Prisoners Graduation Ceremony held at the Las Vegas police headquarters, the White House said, adding that the president intends to focus on efforts "to provide previously incarcerated Americans with second chances."
Vice President Mike Pence will also visit the Silver State ahead of the caucus. He will be participating in an Evangelicals for Trump event on February 21st.
