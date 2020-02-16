LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Four Democratic candidates talked about how they would improve transportation and infrastructure at a forum in Las Vegas.
The discussion was hosted by United for Infrastructure, a bi-partisan nonprofit. Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, businessman Tom Steyer and Mayor Pete Buttigieg participated.
“I’m a big rail guy, high speed rail,” Biden said.
“We cannot go the rest of our lives depending on single family cars,” Steyer said.
Buttigieg focused on maintaining not just building new things: “We have got to deal with the unsexy things first. The good news is that it is possible and to add to things like rail.”
All four candidates touted more union jobs coming with their infrastructure plans.
“If you're going to build whatever it is, whether it is a bridge, a highway or rail, you want to make sure the wages are fair for our workers,” Klobuchar said.
“For you Republicans out there, every single thing in my administration’s infrastructure plan is going to be Davis-Bacon – every single one,” Biden said.
Klobuchar and Steyer were also asked about the looming water shortage, facing many Western states, including Nevada.
“The Colorado River is the center of those fights,” Steyer said. “So part of this is going to be an extreme need on our part to collect water more carefully, use water more carefully and reuse water more efficiently.”
Steyer said if elected, he will declare a climate emergency on Day 1 in office.
As a solution to overcrowded roads, Biden turned to improving airports.
“We should be able to integrate regional airports that are already there, small airports that are already there among the big airports to deal with part of the capacity,” he said.
“It's good to know that some of the candidates brought that up because regional airports are really important in our industry,” Joseph Mayfield said. Mayfield is the president of TWU Local 577, which represents Allegiant Airlines flight attendants.
“Little things like at McCarran, it rains two drops and suddenly you're on a 45-minute to an hour delay,” he said.
Mayfield said McCarran, like most airports across the country, needs a lot of upgrades.
“It’s just kind of like you're always doing a catch up game - the runways deteriorate, deteriorate, deteriorate and suddenly you got to shut them down for huge amounts of time,” he said. “From this event, I got a different perspective, seeing them side-by-side. I personally wouldn’t be willing to endorse any candidate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.